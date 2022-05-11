 Halsey Suffering Multiple Health Issues - Noise11.com
Halsey

Halsey

Halsey Suffering Multiple Health Issues

by Music-News.com on May 12, 2022

in News

Halsey offered fans an update on their health struggles on Tuesday.

Halsey took to Instagram Stories to explain how her recent appearances have been affected by a variety of medical issues.

“I know a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health,” she began, referencing fan responses to an earlier Instagram photo in which they wore a heart monitor. “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick. I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

Halsey welcomed a son named Ender in July last year. Since then, her allergies have worsened.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times. After seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, PoTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome), and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease,” they related.

However, Halsey claimed the Love and Power tour – kicking off in one week – would not be affected by their health issues.

She assured fans: “I am on a treatment plan right now, I’m in rehearsals for the tour. I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy (and) where I can perform my best for all of you.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Black Dahlia Murder from the bands Facebook page
Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Scott Strnad Dead At 41

Black Dahlia Murder have announced the death of lead singer Trevor Scott Strnad at age 41.

5 hours ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Went To Circus School To Prepare For Music Video

Harry Styles spent a month at circus school to prepare him for the epic stunts in his upcoming music video.

11 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Has Collaborated With Australian Artist Budjerah

Ed Sheeran has teamed with Australia’s Budjerah for a remix of ‘2step’.

23 hours ago
photo credit Jarad Levy
Kav Temperley Of Eskimo Joe Premieres Solo Work ‘Machines of Love and Grace’

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe has a second solo album on the way. The first album ‘All Your Devotion’ was released four years ago in 2018.

24 hours ago
Reece Mastin
Reece Mastin Is Hitting The Road

Reece Mastin is reactivating the band to take the show on the road.

2 days ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Will Be A Character In Next King-Fu Panda Movie

Rita Ora has signed on to voice Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

3 days ago
Future I Never Liked You
Australian Charts: Future – I Never Liked You Is No 1

The ninth studio album for U.S. rapper Future called "I Never Liked You" becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

5 days ago