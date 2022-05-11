Halsey Suffering Multiple Health Issues - Noise11.com

Halsey offered fans an update on their health struggles on Tuesday.

Halsey took to Instagram Stories to explain how her recent appearances have been affected by a variety of medical issues.

“I know a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health,” she began, referencing fan responses to an earlier Instagram photo in which they wore a heart monitor. “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really really really sick. I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life.”

Halsey welcomed a son named Ender in July last year. Since then, her allergies have worsened.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times. After seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, PoTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome), and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things that could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease,” they related.

However, Halsey claimed the Love and Power tour – kicking off in one week – would not be affected by their health issues.

She assured fans: “I am on a treatment plan right now, I’m in rehearsals for the tour. I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy (and) where I can perform my best for all of you.”

