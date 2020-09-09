Hanson To Begin Livestream Concert Series - Noise11.com

Hanson will perform a series of Livestream concerts to help support independent music venues.
“We are thrilled to return to the stage and share the excitement of live music, both online and in person. As both artists and music fans, we know the importance of live music and the power it has to lift our spirits,” said band member Taylor Hanson.
The series will get underway from Cain’s Ballroom in Hanson’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“The live-streaming shows give us a chance to share music with fans everywhere, while helping to support Cain’s and bring attention to the importance of supporting independent music landmarks, who need help to ensure they are able to keep their doors open,” shares Isaac Hanson.
Further information on how people can get involved in advocating for their local venues as well as supporting the venues directly can be found at SaveOurStages.com.
For information on the live-streaming concerts and to find out how to access limited in-person tickets as a Hanson.net member, go to www.Hanson.net.
STREAMING CONCERT SERIES DATES:
October 9-11, 2020
November 5-7, 2020
December 4-6, 2020
January 8-10, 2021
