Hard-Ons With Tim Rogers Debut ‘Lite As A Feather’ Video - Noise11.com

Here is the video for the new Hard-Ons song ‘Lite As A Feather’ with Tim Rogers on vocals.
The video for ‘Lite As A Feather’ was directed by Descent Into the Maelstrom: The Radio Birdman Story director Jonathan Sequeira,
Hard-Ons will release the album with Tim ‘I’m Sorry That Riff’s Been Taken’ on 8 October.
TRACKLIST
Side 1
1. Hold Tight
2. Fucked up Party
3. Pucker Up
4. Lite as a Feather
5. Back Pack Sweat
6. Frequencies
Side 2
1. Home Sweet Home
2. Humiliated / Humiliator
3. The Laws of Gossip
4. Needles and Pins (sic)
5. Shove It Down
6. Shoot Me in the Back
Tim Rogers was only to please to step up as frontman from the iconic Sydney punk band. In a statement he said, “I was already the luckiest goof in rock’n’roll and I get asked to make a racket with my hero’s? Strewth. Wake me up sometime will ya?”
Hard-Ons have an undeniable pedigree. The band hails from Punchbowl, New South Wales, the same town that gave the country Dr Kerry Chant.
The first single from the band was ‘Hold Tight’. Dr Chant does not appear on either single.
