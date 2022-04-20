Harry Styles and Wet Leg To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums In 2023 - Noise11.com

Harry Styles will tour stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with Wet Leg as the opening act.

Styles has included Australian and New Zealand as part of his Love On Tour world tour, starting in the UK in June.

Wet Leg’s self-titled album debuted at no 1 in Australia and the UK this week.

HARRY STYLES: LOVE ON TOUR 2023

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Perth, HBF Park Monday, February 20

Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Friday, February 24

Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium Tuesday, February 28

Sydney, Accor Stadium Friday, March 3

Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium Tuesday, March 7

Ticketing details are as follows:

My Live Nation pre-sale commences Tuesday April 26:

Melbourne – 11am AEST

Sydney – 12pm AEST

Perth – 12pm AWST

Auckland – 12pm NZST

Gold Coast – 1pm AEST

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday April 27:

Melbourne – 12pm AEST

Sydney – 1pm AEST

Perth – 1pm AWST

Auckland – 1pm NZST

Gold Coast – 2pm AEST

