Harry Styles and Wet Leg To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums In 2023 - Noise11.com

Harry Styles and Wet Leg To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Harry Styles will tour stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with Wet Leg as the opening act.

Styles has included Australian and New Zealand as part of his Love On Tour world tour, starting in the UK in June.

Wet Leg’s self-titled album debuted at no 1 in Australia and the UK this week.

HARRY STYLES: LOVE ON TOUR 2023
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
Perth, HBF Park Monday, February 20
Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Friday, February 24
Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium Tuesday, February 28
Sydney, Accor Stadium Friday, March 3
Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium Tuesday, March 7

Ticketing details are as follows:
My Live Nation pre-sale commences Tuesday April 26:
Melbourne – 11am AEST
Sydney – 12pm AEST
Perth – 12pm AWST
Auckland – 12pm NZST
Gold Coast – 1pm AEST

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday April 27:
Melbourne – 12pm AEST
Sydney – 1pm AEST
Perth – 1pm AWST
Auckland – 1pm NZST
Gold Coast – 2pm AEST

