 Harry Styles Is Stranded In The USA - Noise11.com
Harry Styles Fine Line

Harry Styles Is Stranded In The USA

by Music-News.com on April 2, 2020

in News

Harry Styles has revealed he’s currently “stuck” in California because the current coronavirus pandemic – which has halted most flights around the world – meant he couldn’t get back to the UK before the lockdown started.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on his Capital FM breakfast show on Tuesday (31.03.20), he said: “I’m actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights.”

And it’s not just his travel plans that COVID-19 has disrupted, as the 26-year-old singer has also been forced to reschedule his UK and Europe tour, which was meant to kick off next month, until 2021 due to the ongoing global health crisis.

He explained: “It’s obviously disappointing but it’s not even close to being the most important thing at all right now.

“But it’s okay, I think that everybody understands it’s not really like there’s anything you can do about it and I think the most important thing is to keep everyone safe.

“I’m really looking forward to it when it comes around. We’ll be very ready by then.”

Although he was initially hoping to fly home to the UK, Harry has been using his time indoors wisely as he has started to learn Italian and sign language.

He said recently: “It’s a little difficult but it’s all right – I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks – you know, the classic quarantine stuff!

“Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

music-news.com

