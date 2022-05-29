 Harry Styles Makes Large Donation To Gun Safety Group - Noise11.com
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles Makes Large Donation To Gun Safety Group

by Music-News.com on May 30, 2022

in News

Harry Styles has pledged to make a large donation to a gun safety group following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Styles opened fire at Robb Elementary School on 24 May, killing 19 children and two teachers, and injuring 17 others. The tragic incident took place 10 days after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Following the news, Harry issued a statement in which he conveyed his great sadness and revealed he would be donating funds to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas,” he said. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.”

Harry vowed to donate proceeds from his upcoming tour, in support of his new Harry’s House, to the organisation.

In addition, bosses at Live Nation plan to match the undisclosed figure gifted by the singer and indicated that the total will be worth over $1 million (£791,000).

Harry’s trek across North America is set to kick off in Toronto on 15 August.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thirsty Merc 2022
Thirsty Merc Mount Old School Tour Going Everywhere

Thirsty Merc is going out on tour the way tours used to be done. They are going everywhere.

5 hours ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Becomes ARIA’s 800th Number One Album

The third Harry Styles album "Harry's House" becomes his third successive No.1 Album in Australia this week, plus all thirteen tracks land within the Top 15 on the singles chart.

1 day ago
Motor Sister
Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pearl Aday Says Motor Sister Started As A Present For Her Husband’s 50th Birthday

Motor Sister, the band featuring Pearl Aday, the daughter of Meat Loaf and Scott Ian of Anthrax, started as a 50th birthday present for Scott to keep the music of Mother Superior live.

4 days ago
Halsey
Halsey Calls Out US Lawmakers for Protecting Guns Over Children

Halsey has condemned U.S. lawmakers for "protecting guns" over "our youth" following a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

4 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Remixed By Denise Chalia

Ed Sheeran has released his latest '2Step' remix by Irish-Zambian singer-songwriter Denise Chaila.

5 days ago
Mary J Blige plays Hamer Hall on Wednesday 12 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adele and Mary J Blige Named In Time’s Influential Women List

Adele and Mary J. Blige have been named as two of the "most influential" people on the latest TIME100 list.

7 days ago
Carrie Underwood and Paul Cashmere photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carrie Underwood Misses American Idol Due To Covid Exposure

Carrie Underwood was forced to cancel an American Idol appearance due to Covid-19.

7 days ago