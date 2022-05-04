Heritage Recording Of The Bushwackers from 1978 has Been Released - Noise11.com

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 is the latest heritage release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of The Bushwackers. The band at La Trobe University in Melbourne in 1972, with guitarist Dave Isom, tea-chest bass player Jan ‘Yarn’ Wositzky and lagerphonist Bert Kahanoff. Long-time member Dobe Newton joined a few years later and has been with the band ever since.

Newton recalls the Dan O’Connell gigs. “Those nights were simply mega …and inspiring,” Dobe says.

“People had such a wonderful enthusiasm, leaping on the ceiling, on tables, swinging from metal struts, it was chaos but beautiful chaos.

“It was crammed, everybody sweated. It was a joy for everyone.”

Tracklisting

1/. The Ryebuck Shearer

2/. The New Broom

3/. The Shores Of Botany Bay

4/. Flash Jack From Gundagai

5/. A Thousand Miles Away

6/. The Man From Ironbark

7/. Hard Tack

8/. Murrumbidgee River

9/. Me And Cheryl McGraw

10/. The Overlanders

11/. Wild Colonial Boy

12’/. An Old Bush Photographer

12/. Poor Ned Kelly

13/. Jog Along Til Shearing

14/. A Billy Of Tea

15/. Augathella Station

16/. Tomhawking Fred

17/. Lazy Harry’s

18/. Bound For South Australia

19/. Themes Ben Hall and Cask & Co

20/. A Night At The Dan

21/. Lachlan Tigers

22/. Waltzing Matilda

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 was released on May 1.

