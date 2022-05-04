 Heritage Recording Of The Bushwackers from 1978 has Been Released - Noise11.com
Bushwackers Live At The Dan OConnell 1978

Heritage Recording Of The Bushwackers from 1978 has Been Released

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2022

in News

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 is the latest heritage release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of The Bushwackers. The band at La Trobe University in Melbourne in 1972, with guitarist Dave Isom, tea-chest bass player Jan ‘Yarn’ Wositzky and lagerphonist Bert Kahanoff. Long-time member Dobe Newton joined a few years later and has been with the band ever since.

Newton recalls the Dan O’Connell gigs. “Those nights were simply mega …and inspiring,” Dobe says.

“People had such a wonderful enthusiasm, leaping on the ceiling, on tables, swinging from metal struts, it was chaos but beautiful chaos.

“It was crammed, everybody sweated. It was a joy for everyone.”

Tracklisting

1/. The Ryebuck Shearer
2/. The New Broom
3/. The Shores Of Botany Bay
4/. Flash Jack From Gundagai
5/. A Thousand Miles Away
6/. The Man From Ironbark
7/. Hard Tack
8/. Murrumbidgee River
9/. Me And Cheryl McGraw
10/. The Overlanders
11/. Wild Colonial Boy
12’/. An Old Bush Photographer
12/. Poor Ned Kelly
13/. Jog Along Til Shearing
14/. A Billy Of Tea
15/. Augathella Station
16/. Tomhawking Fred
17/. Lazy Harry’s
18/. Bound For South Australia
19/. Themes Ben Hall and Cask & Co
20/. A Night At The Dan
21/. Lachlan Tigers
22/. Waltzing Matilda

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 was released on May 1.

