Hilary Duff Has Written A Kids Book

Hilary Duff’s daughter inspired to write her new children’s book My Little Brave Girl.

Duff announced on Wednesday that the picture book is due for release on 23 March 2021, and in an interview with People, Hilary opened up about what prompted her to write the book and she credited the end of her breastfeeding journey with her daughter Banks, now 22 months old, for giving her the idea for the publication.

“I remember coming home from work around midnight, just in time for my daughter’s dream feed. I hadn’t smelled her all day and it was the first week of a long four months of returning to work,” she said. “Tired and emotional, I held my daughter and remembered the many ways I watched my mother be brave and was encouraged to do the same.

“I sat there in a well of emotion, realising I was close to the end of my breastfeeding journey with my daughter and this was just one of the many ways I was going to watch her grow into a little brave girl.”

Hilary, who shares Banks with husband Matthew Koma, is also mother to eight-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments