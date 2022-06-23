Hollywood Vampires Reunite For European Tour - Noise11.com

Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, will reunite for six dates in Germany and Luxembourg in June.

Hollywood Vampires last performed on 18 May, 2019 in Indio, California.

The supergroup performs classic rock songs from AC/DC, The Doors and The Who, a few new originals and a few classics from their own bands The Alice Cooper Band and Aerosmith.

Cooper, Depp and Perry have been touring as The Hollywood Vampires since 2012. Henriksen is from Cooper’s band.

The original Hollywood Vampires has a celebrity drinking club when John lennon, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson and Micky Dolenz would get together socially.

This current line-up has released two albums ‘Hollywood Vampires’ in 2015 and ‘Rise’ in 2019.

2022 Vampire dates are:

20 June, Oberhausen, Germany

21 June, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxemborg

24 June, Munuch, Germany

27 June, Hamburg, Germany

28 June, Berlin, Germany

30 June, Mainz, Germany

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

