 Hollywood Vampires Reunite For European Tour - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hollywood Vampires Reunite For European Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2022

Hollywood Vampires, featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, will reunite for six dates in Germany and Luxembourg in June.

Hollywood Vampires last performed on 18 May, 2019 in Indio, California.

The supergroup performs classic rock songs from AC/DC, The Doors and The Who, a few new originals and a few classics from their own bands The Alice Cooper Band and Aerosmith.

Cooper, Depp and Perry have been touring as The Hollywood Vampires since 2012. Henriksen is from Cooper’s band.

The original Hollywood Vampires has a celebrity drinking club when John lennon, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson and Micky Dolenz would get together socially.

This current line-up has released two albums ‘Hollywood Vampires’ in 2015 and ‘Rise’ in 2019.

2022 Vampire dates are:

20 June, Oberhausen, Germany
21 June, Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxemborg
24 June, Munuch, Germany
27 June, Hamburg, Germany
28 June, Berlin, Germany
30 June, Mainz, Germany

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Teases Two New Albums

Alice Cooper is working on two new “pure rock and roll” albums.

February 1, 2022
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Sets Himself Up For 2022 Dates

Alice Cooper will stay busy for the first have of 2022 with dates in the USA and then the UK.

November 2, 2021
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Launches Detroit Stories Tour In New Jersey

Alice Cooper has put the show back on the road with Atlantic City, New Jersey getting the premiere of the ‘Detroit Stories’ show this week.

September 20, 2021
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Is Selling His Warhol

Alice Cooper is set to sell off his prized Andy Warhol art piece at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction.

May 17, 2021
Alice Cooper ‘Detroit Stories’ Is A Hit Album All Over The World

Alice Cooper has had a good week. His ‘Detroit Stories’ album has been a Top 10 album in 10 countries.

March 11, 2021
Alice Cooper Could Have His First No 1 In Australia This Week

Rock legend Alice Cooper may have his first number one in Australia but the end of this week based on midweek sales of his ‘Detroit Stories’ album.

March 2, 2021
Alice Cooper, Noise11, Photo
Alice Cooper Reveals Mae West Put The Hard Word On Him But Keith Moon Went Through With It

Alice Cooper has revealed to Noise11 that Mae West once asked him to “come up and see her sometime” but he rejected her offer. However, Keith Moon went through with it.

February 23, 2021