Revox Is Selling An Insanely Expensive Alice Cooper Branded Reel to Reel and Turntable - Noise11.com

How much would you play for a reel-to-reel stereo tape recorder? How about a turntable? What if it was an Alice Cooper branded tape recorder and Alice Cooper branded turntable from Revox? Would you pay 23,487€ for the recorder? How about 7.521€ for the turntable.

Okay, lets convert those Euros in USA, UK and AUD. The reel-to-reel translates to $AUD41,851 (Revox Australia has it listed for $AUD55000), $US26,694 or £20,101. The turntable is $AUD13,398, (Revox Australia has it priced ar $AUD15,000) $US11,783 or £15,655. That is just insane.

The limited-edition Alice Cooper equipment is made by Swiss audio equipment manufacturer Revox. Revox has been around a long time. The company was founded in 195. It has history … but 40 grand for a reel-to-reel, $13k for a turntable? It should come with the Brooklyn Bridge for that.

The reel-to-reel machines are limited to 25 pieces. There are 50 turntables worldwide.

About the reel-to-reel:

The B77 MK III is the symbol for the successful return of analog audio and sets new standards for outstanding sound quality as well as an innovative and sustainable design. It is not just a tape machine, it is proof of audiophile excellence. In a special collaboration with Alice Cooper, Revox has designed twenty-five (25) extraordinary B77 MK III machines visually and in the unique Alice Cooper look. Each exhibit is hand-signed by Alice Cooper himself. Exciting and fascinating at the same time, combined with the outstanding and renowned sonic and technical uniqueness of the Revox B77 MK III.

The exclusivity of this Alice Cooper Limited Edition B77 provides an incomparable sound experience and is also a unique visual highlight! Included is an exclusive master tape in the very best audiophile sound quality of the Alice Cooper EP: The Sound of A. As well as sound reels in the limited Alice Cooper look.

About the turntable:

Technologically outstanding in its construction and sound quality, the T77 is a true audiophile masterpiece and is acoustically, visually and haptically impressive. Decades of Revox expertise offer something special for vinyl lovers. In a special collaboration with Alice Cooper, Revox has also designed fifty (50) extraordinary T77 turntables for this edition with a special look and feel in the unique Alice Cooper look. Each exhibit is signed by Alice Cooper himself. Exciting and fascinating at the same time, combined with the outstanding and renowned sonic and technical uniqueness of Revox turntables.

Every detail of these Alice Cooper Edition T77s conveys an incomparable sound experience and is also a unique visual highlight!

Included is an exclusive master vinyl of the Alice Cooper EP: The Sound of A. This vinyl offers the very best audiophile quality and a much more detailed sound image than an ordinary record.

If you are cashed up and keen, you’ll find the buy buttons here https://revox.com/alicecooper-limited-edition/

And if you are interesting in buying, I’ll really like to talk to you about that bridge in Brooklyn I’m keen to sell.

In other Alice news, the first Alice Cooper Band since 1974’s Muscle of Love is coming in July. All the details are here.

