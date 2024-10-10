R.I.P. Jack Ponti, A True Character of the Music Biz, Dies Aged 66 - Noise11.com

Manager, musician and songwriter Jack Ponti has died at the age of 66.

Ponti, who was also an occasional contributor to Noise11, started as a musician in New Jersey band The Rest, with then young, unknown Jon Bon Jovi as its lead singer.

Ponti contributed to early Bon Jovi albums co-writing ‘Shot Through The Heart’ on the self-titled debut with Jon and co-writing six of the 12 song on Alice Cooper’s ‘Het Stoopid’, including the title track.

Jack also had a co-write on John Farnham’s 1996 album ‘Romeo’s Heart’. He co-wrote ‘Little Piece of My Heart’.

Jack then went behind the scenes as the manager of India.Arie. This management company also repped Boyz II Men.

In 2014 Jack wrote a scathing article for Noise11.com about the major labels warning up and coming artists “When you’re 40, with no resume, no college degree, and the most you can say in a job interview is “I was in a band that played Warped”, you’ll wish you’d paid attention to “the commerce.

“So blame us old timers all you want. ‘Tis true, we all had a hand in the demise of this business, but you fucked things up more than you know”.

In 2012 he addressed the devaluation of music for Noise11.com.

And in 2015 there was Jack’s open letter to Dave Grohl asking if he had the balls to change the music industry.

Jack was a cowboy. He had a sharp mind and a biting wit. He didn’t stand fools and he never backed away from controversy. Jack Ponti was never shy of opinion. We need more Jack Ponti’s to call out the bullshit.

