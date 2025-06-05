The Original Alice Cooper Group Premieres ‘Wild Ones’ Official Video - Noise11.com

The original Alice Cooper Band has a new music video for ‘Wild Ones’ from the upcoming ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ album.

The song was “Inspired by the iconic 1953 film The Wild One starring Marlon Brando, the track captures the same defiant spirit that once shocked middle America and defined a generation”.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ is coming in 25 July 2025. It is the first album from the original Alice Cooper Band since ‘Muscle of Love’ in 1974.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ features Alice Cooper on vocals, Michael Bruce (now 77) on rhythm guitar, Dennis Dunaway (now 78) on bass and Neal Smith (now 77) on drums with a special guest appearance from the late Glen Buxton on lead guitar. Glen passed away in 1997 at age 49.

The original Alice Cooper band recorded seven albums between 1969 and 1973:

‘Pretties for You’ (1969)

‘Easy Action’ (1970)

‘Love It To Death’ (1971)

‘Killer’ (1971)

‘School’s Out’ (1972)

‘Billion Dollar Babies’ (1973)

‘Muscle of Love’ (1973)

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Tracklisting is:

1. “Black Mamba”

2. “Wild Ones”

3. “Up All Night”

4. “Kill The Flies”

5. “One Night Stand”

6. “Blood On The Sun”

7. “Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams”

8. “Famous Face”

9. “Money Screams”

10. “What A Syd”

11. “Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues”

12. “What Happened To You”

13. “I Ain’t Done Wrong”

14. “See You On The Other Side”

15. “Return of the Spiders 2025” (bonus track)

16. “Titanic Overunderture” (bonus track)

The Revenge of Alice Cooper

