Alice Cooper Muscle of Love Gets The Expansion Treatment - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper Muscle of Love

Alice Cooper Muscle of Love

Alice Cooper Muscle of Love Gets The Expansion Treatment

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2024

in News

Alice Cooper’s 1973 album ‘Muscle of Love’ has been expanded by Rhino.

‘Muscle of Love’ was the seventh and final album for the Alice Cooper band. That band was Alice on vocals, Glen Buxton on lead guitar, Michael Bruce on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Dennis Dunaway of bass and backing vocals and Neal Smith on drums and backing vocals.

Alice went solo and stayed solo from his next album ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’.

The song ‘Man With The Golden Gun’ was written for the James Bond movie of the same name but the producers of the movie chose Lulu’s song instead.

That’s the funniest thing. We don’t really have anything to do with that. I just talked to Jimmy Page, he came to the Vampires show in London. And Ronnie Wood came up and played with us on ‘Train Kept A Rollin’. It was great having those guys there. I said ‘what are you doing Jimmy’. He said ‘I’m still working on the Led Zeppelin stuff’. He is remastering the stuff and remixing the stuff. He has a hands on thing with what he is doing. They say ‘we are reissuing ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ and I go ‘okay’. I don’t have anything to do with that. Its great. You know, every other day someone will say ‘hey it’s the anniversary of ‘Lace and Whiskey’ and I go ‘that’s nice’. I don’t keep track of any of that stuff. But I love the history but I don’t live back there”.

Watch Alice talk about reissues in his Noise11 interview:

Disc 1
1. Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo)
2. Never Been Sold Before
3. Hard Hearted Alice
4. Crazy Little Child
5. Working Up A Sweat
6. Muscle Of Love
7. Man With The Golden Gun
8. Teenage Lament ’74
9. Woman Machine

Disc 2
1. Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo) (Early Version)
2. Never Been Sold Before (Early Version)
3. Hard Hearted Alice (Alternate Mix)
4. Crazy Little Child (Early Version)
5. Working Up A Sweat (Alternate Mix)
6. Muscle Of Love (Alternate Mix)
7. Man With The Golden Gun (Early Version)
8. Teenage Lament ’74 (Acoustic Diversion)
9. Woman Machine (Alternate Mix)
10. Teenage Lament ’74 (Single Version)
11. Muscle Of Love (Single Version)

BluRay Disc Featuring The Quad Mixes
1. Big Apple Dreamin’ (Hippo)
2. Never Been Sold Before
3. Hard Hearted Alice
4. Crazy Little Child
5. Working Up A Sweat
6. Muscle Of Love
7. Man With The Golden Gun
8. Teenage Lament ’74
9. Woman Machine

