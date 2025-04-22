 The Original Alice Cooper Band To Release First Album Since 1973 - Noise11.com
The Original Alice Cooper Band To Release First Album Since 1973

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2025

in News

The original Alice Cooper band have regrouped and recorded their first album since 1973’s ‘Muscle of Love’.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ is coming in 25 July 2025.

‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’ features Alice Cooper on vocals, Michael Bruce (now 77) on rhythm guitar, Dennis Dunaway (now 78) on bass and Neal Smith (now 77) on drums with a special guest appearance from the late Glen Buxton on lead guitar. Glen passed away in 1997 at age 49.

The new album was produced by Bob Ezrin who also worked on the Alice Cooper band albums ‘Love It To Death’, ‘Killer’, School’s Out’ and ‘Billion Dollar Babies’ as well as nine of Alice’s solo albums from ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’ in 1975 to ‘Detroit Stories’ in 2021.

The original Alice Cooper band recorded seven albums between 1969 and 1973:

‘Pretties for You’ (1969)
‘Easy Action’ (1970)
‘Love It To Death’ (1971)
‘Killer’ (1971)
‘School’s Out’ (1972)
‘Billion Dollar Babies’ (1973)
‘Muscle of Love’ (1973)

The Alice Cooper band broke up in 1974 and also as a solo act continued the name. His first solo album was ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’ (1975).

However in 2015, Michael, Dennis and Neal performed with Alice in Dallas. The recording was officially released in 2018 as ‘Live at the Astroturf’. Then in 2021 the OG band recorded two tracks on ‘Detroit Stories’ with Alice, ‘Social Debris’ and ‘I Hate You’.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Tracklisting is:

1. “Black Mamba”
2. “Wild Ones”
3. “Up All Night”
4. “Kill The Flies”
5. “One Night Stand”
6. “Blood On The Sun”
7. “Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams”
8. “Famous Face”
9. “Money Screams”
10. “What A Syd”
11. “Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues”
12. “What Happened To You”
13. “I Ain’t Done Wrong”
14. “See You On The Other Side”
15. “Return of the Spiders 2025” (bonus track)
16. “Titanic Overunderture” (bonus track)

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will perform a co-headline tour in the USA started 16 September in Biloxi, MS.

TOUR DATES:
Tue Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Thu Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
Sat Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Sep 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Mon Sep 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Oct 01 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 02 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun Oct 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
Sun Oct 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Oct 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity.

