Tommy Henriksen’s Crossbone Skully Premieres ‘I Am The Wolf’ - Noise11.com

Tommy Henriksen, the guitarist for Alice Cooper and Hollywood Vampires, has premiered the video for his band Crossband Skully. Check out ‘I Am The Wolf’.

“When I wrote the lyrics to ‘I Am The Wolf,’ I found my spirit animal,” says Henriksen. “It’s a one-way trip to hell to kill the devil and destroy anything in my way…to find my rebirth and reclaim my worth! For I Am The Wolf!”

Crossbone Skully is Sam Bam Koltun, Chris Wyse, Tommy Henriksen, Tuesdai, Anna Cara)

The forthcoming album was executive produced by the legendary Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard) and includes features on the animated short film (“Evil World Machine”) from notable musicians, celebrity friends and bandmates of Henriksen’s for its recording sessions including Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry, and Kane Roberts. The album features first-class recording musicians including Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), Tommy Denander, Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, My Chemical Romance, Aerosmith).

ABOUT CROSSBONE SKULLY Crossbone Skully is an avenging superhero from outer space, returning to earth to save the world and reconnect with his lost deity love Piper and Kid, the son he never knew he had. Evil World Machine is a rock concept album that echoes similar dystopian visions such as Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and Diamond Dogs. The project, influenced by larger-than-life bands such as AC/DC, Alice Cooper, KISS, Iron Maiden and even the Sex Pistols, is the work of a collaborative team headed by veteran rock session bassist Tommy Henriksen and Tommy Denander alongside the legendary Mutt Lange, who emerged from retirement to executive produce the project. With a long history that stretches back to stints in Warlock with Doro Pesch and his own punk-rock band POL (Parade of Losers) as Da Skunk, Henriksen has also had a successful side career as a producer/mixer/arranger and songwriter for the likes of Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, Halestorm, Kesha and Daughtry. His metamorphosis into Crossbone Skully and the Alien Nation started when Alice Cooper’s lighting man, who used to work for AC/DC, heard him singing like Bon Scott and successor Brian Johnson during a sound check – and suggested he build a solo project around it.

The sterling group of supporting musicians includes guitarist Tommy Denander (who introduced him to Mutt Lange after collaborating on Alice Cooper’s 2017 album Paranormal with Bob Ezrin), keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Cher, Aerosmith), who helped get him noticed by Allen Kovac’s Better Noise Records. Making spoken-word appearances are Johnny Depp as the voice of “The Evil Sorcerer,” along with Alice Cooper as “The Bringer of Light,” Joe Perry as “The Big Bad Bone Crusher” and Nikki Sixx as “The Crooked Crow,” with Kane Roberts as “The Alpha Watchman” among other guests. Henriksen developed the voice of Crossbone Skully with a vocal app that makes him sound like a disembodied Stephen Hawkins. Iconic creative/art director Mark Wilkinson, who designed for Iron Maiden, Marillion, Judas Priest and The Darkness, created the Crossbone Skully album cover.

