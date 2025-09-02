Phil Campbell Interview Q&A on Lemmy, Motörhead and Life with the Bastard Sons - Noise11.com

Phil Campbell co-wrote nearly every Motörhead classic from Orgasmatron (1986) through to Bad Magic (2015). In this exclusive Noise11 interview with Paul Cashmere, Phil looks back on three decades with Lemmy, Motörhead’s legendary legacy, and his new life fronting Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

Phil shares the story of his first audition for Motörhead, filming The Young Ones episode “Bambi,” and how playing with his sons has given him a new energy after Motörhead. He also reflects on collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Slash, Alice Cooper, Dave Grohl and more.

Paul Cashmere talks to Phil Campbell (Motörhead / Bastard Sons). Watch the full interview here:

Paul Cashmere: Phil Campbell. Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons — and Motörhead. Don’t we have a lot to talk about. Great to have you here.

Phil Campbell: Thank you, good to be here.

Paul: It’s incredible looking at your legacy. Pretty much every Motörhead song from Orgasmatron in 1986 through to Bad Magic in 2015 is a Phil Campbell song. Do you look back and gasp at what you achieved?

Phil: Yeah, it’s a lot — 16 studio albums. It got tougher as the years went by because we wanted to keep it original. As we were just a three-piece, a lot of it was down to me to get the songs up and running, then everyone would contribute. Lem had a couple of his own rock and roll songs every album. But really, we just loved music — it was about getting on with the job. I never expected to achieve that much when I was young. I just didn’t want a “normal” job.

Paul: Take us back to your first audition with Motörhead. What was that like, and how did Lemmy bring you in?

Phil: I’d sent in a single from my old band Persian Risk. I’d actually forgotten about it. Then I came home one day and my wife said, “Motorhead called — can you learn 18 songs by Friday?” It was Tuesday. I managed about 10. At rehearsal, as soon as Lem fired up his bass it was the loudest thing I’d ever heard in my life. I think they couldn’t decide between me and Würzel, so they said, “We’ll have both.” That’s how it happened.

Paul: And your first job with Motörhead wasn’t even as a musician, it was as an actor — The Young Ones. What was involved that day?

Phil: That must have been within a week of joining. We filmed Season 2, Episode 1 — “Bambi.” Just a one-day shoot at the BBC. I remember going to the canteen and seeing Slade and Roy Wood. Lem said, “Don’t worry lads, in a few years you’ll have your own stories.” The show was groundbreaking. I’m chuffed to have been on it, even if the cameraman pointed at the wrong guitarist during the solos!

Paul: When you started Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, did you see it as a family project or a way to keep playing heavy music after Motörhead?

Phil: We actually started a couple of years before Motörhead ended. It began at my son’s birthday party — we got up and played a few songs together with Neil Starr on vocals. It sounded good, so we did some covers gigs for fun. After Lem passed, I didn’t do anything for four months. The boys said, “Come on dad, let’s do some more shows.” We called it Phil Campbell’s All Star Band for a while, then one of the boys came up with “Bastard Sons.” We took it seriously, started writing our own songs, and it’s gone from there. They’re great musicians — I’m the worst in the band!

Paul: Touring with family must be different to touring with Motörhead. How’s the dynamic?

Phil: I’m in bed early these days — I stopped drinking years ago. They’ll go for a few beers, but mostly we’re all tired from the travel. It’s not rock and roll debauchery.

Paul: You’re known for your Gibson guitars and heavy riffs. What was the first guitar you fell in love with?

Phil: A 1973 Gibson Les Paul. Sadly it was stolen. I’ve got over a hundred guitars now and I love them all. I use different ones in the studio to get the right tones, but I don’t take the rare ones on the road.

Paul: Out of all the Motörhead albums you played on, which one are you most proud of?

Phil: Bastards. It didn’t get much promotion, but sonically it’s massive. Howard Benson produced it, and it just sounds like being in the room with the band. Definitely my favourite.

Paul: You’ve played with legends — Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Slash, Dave Grohl. That Alice Cooper golf song still cracks me up. Have you ever played golf with him?

Phil: No. I’d get bored and want to leave after the first hole! But it works for Alice, so good for him.

Paul: On this Australian tour, are we going to hear all Motörhead or a mix?

Phil: A mix. We’ll always play some Motörhead songs like “Ace of Spades,” but I don’t want to come all that way and not play our own stuff. We mix it up.

Paul: Your solo album Old Lions Still Roar had amazing guests — Dee Snider, Alice Cooper, Whitfield Crane. How did you pull that lineup together?

Phil: I just called friends, and luckily they all said yes. Some came to my son Todd’s studio in Wales, others sent their parts from the U.S. It took me about 15 years to finally make it, because Motörhead kept me so busy.

Paul: Do you think you’ll make another solo record?

Phil: Maybe one day. Never say never. We’re just too busy with the Bastard Sons and 20–30 festivals a year.

Paul: You’ve toured Australia a lot. Do you have a favourite?

Phil: The first one. We arrived to scenes like Beatlemania at Melbourne Airport. A week later we played to 28 people at a ski resort, and then 12 on the Gold Coast! From a thousand one night to a dozen the next. That tour stands out.

Paul: The Motörhead reissues have been fantastic. Will there be more?

Phil: If we can find good stuff. There aren’t many leftover songs, but there are takes and live recordings we could bring to life. My son Todd’s a producer, so he’ll keep it going after I’m gone.

Paul: The rock scene has changed since the ’80s. What excites and frustrates you about today?

Phil: I mostly stick to my favourites — Pink Floyd, Todd Rundgren, Hall & Oates. There are great musicians out there, but a lot of “rock bands” today just sound like pop. I prefer stuff that kicks ass.

Paul: We’ll see you back in Australia September 16–21 — Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. Looking forward to it.

Phil: Brilliant. Come say hello. Lovely talking to you, Paul.

Paul: Same here. I’ll drink to that, Phil.

Phil: Have one for me!

