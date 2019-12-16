Holy Holy Release New Live Clip From Melbourne

Holy Holy have released a new clip to coincide with their string of Falls Festival dates around New Years.

The beautifully shot clip shows them playing the song Sandra during their sold out show at Melbourne’s iconic Forum Theatre.

Sandra is inspired by the book The Trauma Cleaner, an autobiographical account of the life of Sandra Pankhurst – a trans woman who grew up in Melbourne in the 50s and 60s.

At the end of the clip, singer Tim Carroll introduces Pankhurst. “We’re so glad to have her here… and now we’ve become pals with her and it’s a real honour to be able to sing a song about her life and have her here tonight.”

Holy Holy will be playing The Falls Festival around Australia.

Check them out at the gigs below:

DECEMBER

29 – Falls Festival, Lorne, VIC (tickets)

30 – Falls Festival, Marion Bay, TAS (tickets)

JANUARY

1 – Falls Festival, Byron Bay, NSW (tickets)

4 – Falls Festival, Fremantle, WA (tickets)

Have a squiz at Holy Holy’s Sandra below:

