Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Tour Postponed - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus and The Dandy Warhols Australia tour, due to start tomorrow (2 April 2022) in Perth, has been postponed.

Frontier Touring have advised that Hoodoo Gurus drummer, Nik Rieth tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday 30 March and is now self-isolating. With the band rehearsing together for the tour up until when Nik first experienced COVID symptoms, as a precaution and before The Dandy Warhols depart for Australia, for everyone’s safety the decision has been made to regrettably postpone the tour with rescheduled dates to be announced soon.

In a statement, Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus says: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all! It goes without saying that we are devastated at this terrible turn of events. All four band members and our road crew are triple-vaccinated and we have been scrupulous in trying to avoid exposure to SARS-CoV-2 but, despite our best efforts, this sneaky virus got past our guard. It’s early days yet but Nik is currently doing well so we are hopeful he will make a speedy recovery. Brad, Rick and I are all still fit and healthy however it wouldn’t surprise us if one or all of us also turns out to be COVID-positive in the coming days. We spent several hours rehearsing together on Tuesday, the day before Nik started feeling unwell. As close contacts, we are all currently self-isolating as required by NSW Health guidelines.”

“We’ve been dreaming about doing this tour for so long that it’s especially heartbreaking to have come so close. Hopefully we and The Dandy Warhols can reschedule for later this year or, heaven help us all, early next year. We’ll let you know exactly when as soon as possible and full refunds will be available at that time for anyone who wants one but, as the saying goes, “good things come to those who wait” so please #keepyourtickets if you can. The Hoodoo Gurus have been going for 40 bloody years and after all this time we’ve learned not to worry – because we know that this too shall pass.”

Zia McCabe of The Dandy Warhols says: “All good things come to those who wait…and wait….and wait…I am as disappointed as I imagine everyone else is to hear we have to reschedule this tour yet again. I have to believe that the pent up energy that’s been building and building is going to explode into a truly massive concussion of rock and roll when we finally get to play these shows! Save your tickets friends, it will be worth the wait.”

TOUR POSTPONED

RESCHEDULED DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

HOODOO GURUS

40th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS THE DANDY WARHOLS

Saturday 2 April | Belvoir Amphitheatre | Perth, WA

Tuesday 5 April | Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 6 April | Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 9 April | MAC 02 | Hobart^

Tuesday 12 April | Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 13 April | Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 14 April | Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

