Hoodoo Gurus Debut ‘Carry On’ And Hit The Road In January For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Debut ‘Carry On’ And Hit The Road In January For Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2021

in News

Hoodoo Gurus new song could be considered to be about the Covid lockdown but Dave Faulkner wrote it before Covid.

Dave says, “Carry On wasn’t written about the pandemic but the song has certainly been useful in helping me get through it: just remember to keep your head down and do your best. That’s a philosophy that we in the Hoodoo Gurus have always lived by.

“As for the video, I have a sister-in-law who is a career nurse as well as a nephew and niece who are following in her footsteps – one a nurse, the other a paramedic – and I have always marveled at their ability to handle the terrible stress of working in such a demanding environment. But they do, turning up to work each day with optimism despite the terrors they face. It is the spirit of people like them that I wanted to honour in my song and the video that goes with it.”

As soon as 2022 kicks in Hoodoo Gurus will be back on the road.

Hoodoo Gurus Red Hot Summer Dates
With Jimmy Barnes, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda, Chris Cheney

15 and 16 January, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
23 January, Kariong, Mount Penang Parkland
29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse
5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park
12 February, Berry, Berry Showground
27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

The 40th Anniversary Tour
Special guests The Dandy Warhols

Sat, 2 April 2022 – Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth WA
Tues, 5 April 2022 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA
Wed, 6 April 2022 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Sat, 9 April 2022 – Hobart City Hall, Hobart TAS
Tues, 12 April 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (SOLD OUT)
Wed, 13 April 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Thur, 14 April 2022 – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 7 May 2022 – Sounds of Rock Festival
Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, Bundaberg QLD

