Hoodoo Gurus Reschedule Shows Into 2022 - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will get their show back on the road in April 2022. The 40th Anniversary Tour will now start in Perth on 2 April, 2022.

“Let’s face it, folks – 2021 is a write-off. We had high hopes earlier in the year that the pandemic would be behind us by now but… well, you know as well as I do. Delta skelter!, dashed hopes, spilt milk, whatever, we won’t let it break us. Stay strong, stay safe and stay put – we’ll get everything back on track in 2022. As the song says, all the good times we had we’ll have again. Believe it.”

Hoodoo Gurus will bring The Dandy Warhols on the road for the shows.

The new dates are:

2 April, Perth, Belvoir Amphitheatre

5 April, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

6 April, Melbourne, The Bowl

9 April, Hobart, City Hall

12 April, Sydney, The Hordern

14 April, Brisbane, Riverstage

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted prior to Wednesday 3 November.

