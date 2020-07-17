 Hoodoo Gurus Take A Swipe At Trump On ‘Hung Out To Dry’ - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Hung Out To Dry

Hoodoo Gurus Hung Out To Dry video

Hoodoo Gurus Take A Swipe At Trump On ‘Hung Out To Dry’

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2020

in News

Hoodoo Gurus have a new song ‘Hung Out To Dry’ which takes direct aim at Donald Trump.

Hoodoo Gurus were due to tour the USA in October and November. That tour has been postponed until September 2021. So instead they have a gift for their US fans regardless.

‘Hung Out To Dry’ will be released next Friday, 24 July. Here is a preview:

Hoodoo Gurus recorded ‘Hung Out To Dry’ at Harry Vanda’s Hercules Street Studios in Sydney. The band produced the song with engineering and production assistance by Wayne Connolly.

‘Hung Out To Dry’ was originally intended to be a b-side, but hey … America! Go figure.

This one comes after the 2019 limited edition vinyl release of ‘Answered Prayers’. It will feature on a new Hoodoo Gurus album in 2021.

