Hoodoo Gurus To Release New Song 7 Inch Single and Mach Schau Reissue for Record Store Day

Hoodoo Gurus will release a 7 inch single ‘Answered Prayers/Song of the Year’ for Record Store Day 2020.

‘Answered Prayers’ will be the first new recorded music from Hoodoo Gurus since 2014’ EP ‘Gravy Train’, which was new recordings of early songs.

‘Song of the Year’ will appear on the Mach Schau reissue, expanded for Record Store Day 2020. According to the blurb, “The album was the first the Gurus recorded after their five-year hiatus starting in 1998 and is one of their very best. Co-produced by another veteran of Perth’s feisty late-‘70s punk scene Kim Salmon, it features cracking tunes like “Sour Grapes”, “Girls On Top”, “Domino”, “When You Get to California” (with guest Vicki Peterson of The Bangles) and the great single “Nothing’s Changing My Life”, which surprisingly featured the decidedly non-punk – but classic ’70s – pair of Venetta Fields and Renee Geyer on backing vocals”.

Mach Schau Deluxe Edition track listing:

1. “Sour Grapes”

2. “Domino”

3. “Nothing’s Changing My Life”

4. “The Good Son”

5. “When You Get to California”

6. “This One’s for the Ladies”

7. “Girls on Top”

8. “Dead Sea”

9. “Monkey’s Wedding”

10. “#17”

11. “Isolation”

12. “White Night”

13. “Song of the Year”

14. “The Mighty Have Fallen”

15. “Chop”

16. “Penelope’s Lullaby”

The Gurus will follow these releases with a three week US tour in October and November, presented by Little Steven’s Underground Garage.

