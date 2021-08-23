 Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February - Noise11.com
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11

Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2021

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

Hope Rocks was originally planned for 16 October. It will now be on 5 February 2022.

The news date will feature the same line-up with headliner James Reyne and including Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo, Choirboys, Models, Boom Crash Opera and Nick Barker and the Reptiles.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto tickets as all existing tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled date. Any ticket related questions should be directed to ticketmaster.com.au

Related Posts

Richard Pleasance Crooked River cover
Richard Pleasance To Release His First Album Since 1995

Former Boom Crash Opera member Richard Pleasance will release his first non-soundtrack studio album ‘Crooked River’ in September.

2 hours ago
Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)
Sam Teskey Preps Solo Album ‘Cycles’ for October

Sam Teskey will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ in October. Same summoned his love of the ‘Meddle’ era of Pink Floyd as a template to create ‘Cycles’.

3 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave Has A Rarities Sequel On The Way

Nick Cave will release a second edition of ‘B-Sides and Rarities’ in October. The first edition was released in 2005.

1 day ago
Luke Hemmings When Facing The Things we Turn Away From
Australian Albums: 5 Seconds of Fame’s Luke Hemmings Debut Album Is No 1

Lead singer for 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings sees his debut solo album "When Facing the Thing We Turn Away from" debut at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

2 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Postponed Due To Delta

Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour has been postponed to 2022 due to the #Gladyscluster and the Delta strain.

4 days ago
The Strokes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Splendour In The Grass Postponed Until 2022

Splendour in the Grass is the latest music event to be postponed. It will now be held in July 2022.

4 days ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett Reveals Things Take Time Take Time Tracklisting

Courtney Barnett will release her ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ album in November.

5 days ago