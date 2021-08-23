Hope Rocks In New South Wales Postponed To February - Noise11.com

The Hope Rocks show at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley has been postponed until February 2022.

Hope Rocks was originally planned for 16 October. It will now be on 5 February 2022.

The news date will feature the same line-up with headliner James Reyne and including Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo, Choirboys, Models, Boom Crash Opera and Nick Barker and the Reptiles.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto tickets as all existing tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled date. Any ticket related questions should be directed to ticketmaster.com.au

