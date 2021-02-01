 How AC/DC Made The Realize Video From All Over The World - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

How AC/DC Made The Realize Video From All Over The World

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2021

in News

When you watch the AC/DC ‘Realize’ video it looks like the band is all in the same room. They are not. They are all over the planet.

Because of Covid, the members of AC/DC are scattered across four countries. Angus Young is in Australia, Phil Rudd is in New Zealand, Stevie Young is in the UK and Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams are in the USA.

Sydney based Director Clemens Habicht created a 360 degree model of how the video would work and the five band members each went to a studio somewhere near their homes to film their part on a white background. Habicht put the footage together to make them look like they were playing together.

“For us as a band normally when you do something you are all together in the one spot,” Angus Young said. “The advantage of something like this is to co-ordinate everything and put all the pieces together with all the different locations and then make it into one thing”.

‘Realize’ was the second single from the 17th AC/DC album ‘Power Up’ (PWR/UP). The album, released in November 2021, reached number one in 21 countries.

