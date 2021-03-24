 How To Watch the Michael Gudinski State Memorial - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman

Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman

How To Watch the Michael Gudinski State Memorial

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The music world will honour the life of Michael Gudinski with a State Memorial scheduled for 7:07pm tonight (AEDT) from Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The event will the live streamed on YouTube

Or on Vic.gov.au: www.vic.gov.au/state-memorial-michael-gudinski

Around the world the stream can be viewed at:

1am California
4am New York
8am London

Donations can be made to Support Act

https://supportact.org.au/give-help/donate-now/

Michael Gudinski died on 2 March 2021 at age 68.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Thought Hard About Doing Another Album

Adam Thompson says Chocolate Starfish had a long and hard discussion about recording another album in the 2020’s before moving forward with ‘Beautiful Addiction’. The album will be released in May.

20 hours ago
Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Channels David Crosby For New Album ‘Music Is Love’

Richard Clapton has referred back 50 years for the nucleus of his new album ‘Music Is Love 1966-1970’. The title track is a David Crosby song which has special meaning for Richard.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Prove Why They Are The Greatest Live Band On Earth

Midnight Oil are the greatest live band in the world. It is that simple. 43 years after their first album, Peter Garrett just weeks off turning 68 and Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Martin Rotsey all now in their mid-60s, this is a band with more energy than the artists half their age. It is also a band that has always been true to a message Australia needs to hear.

2 days ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Australian Charts: Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is No 1

After almost one year of charting, the second Dua Lipa album "Future Nostalgia" climbs back up to No.1 in Australia for a second stay in the top spot.

2 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel Withdraws From Blues On Broadbeach

American based Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel has been forced with withdrawn from Blues on Broadbeach in May due to difficulties in getting into Australia due to Covid restrictions.

5 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Has ‘Harvest On Vinyl’

Shane Nicholson has released stunning homage to the Neil Young classic ‘Harvest’ in his portrayal of his personal journey with the iconic album.

5 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Completes Second Covid-era Album

After releasing ‘See You On The Other Side’, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s album from lockdown in 2020, Mick has announced his second album of the Covid era.

6 days ago