How To Watch the Michael Gudinski State Memorial - Noise11.com

The music world will honour the life of Michael Gudinski with a State Memorial scheduled for 7:07pm tonight (AEDT) from Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The event will the live streamed on YouTube

Or on Vic.gov.au: www.vic.gov.au/state-memorial-michael-gudinski

Around the world the stream can be viewed at:

1am California

4am New York

8am London

Donations can be made to Support Act

https://supportact.org.au/give-help/donate-now/

Michael Gudinski died on 2 March 2021 at age 68.

