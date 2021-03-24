How To Watch the Michael Gudinski State Memorial - Noise11.com

The music world will honour the life of Michael Gudinski with a State Memorial scheduled for 7:07pm tonight (AEDT) from Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.
The event will the live streamed on YouTube
Or on Vic.gov.au: www.vic.gov.au/state-memorial-michael-gudinski
Around the world the stream can be viewed at:
1am California
4am New York
8am London
Donations can be made to Support Act
https://supportact.org.au/give-help/donate-now/
Michael Gudinski died on 2 March 2021 at age 68.
