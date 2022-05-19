Hugh Jackman Denies Justin Timberlake Is Replacing Him On Broadway - Noise11.com

Hugh Jackman has rejected a rumour suggesting Justin Timberlake is replacing him in The Music Man.

Earlier this week, editors at Page Six reported that Timberlake was in talks to take over the role of Harold Hill from Jackman in the Broadway revival of the musical.

However, Jackman took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to shut down the speculation.

“Not that this item is true… at least that I’m aware of,” he wrote. “But if it was, it’d be my pleasure to open anything for Justin Timberlake. A Broadway show, a door, or a worldwide tour.”

Tickets for The Music Man are currently available to buy through until early October.

“PS, I’m not leaving The Music Man on November 8th. I don’t have an end date… again, that I’m aware of!” added Jackman.

Timberlake has not yet commented on the rumour but a source close to his team told Page Six that the “chatter is false”.

The current line-up of The Music Man also stars Sutton Foster and Jefferson Mays. The revival has been nominated for six Tony Awards, including best actor and actress for Jackman and Foster.

