Hugh Jackman Returns To The Stage After Covid - Noise11.com

Australian entertainer Hugh Jackman will return to the stage on Broadway today.

Hugh posted a video to social media as he arrived back to work. He said, “It is Thursday January 6 and we are back going to work. For all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days I am sorry. I hope you’ll have a chance to reschedule. I’m so happy to be back and bring this show that is full of joy and belief back to Broadway. To all the shows on Broadway I am thinking of you all. Everyone stay safe and be kind to each other”.

A few hours earlier he posted a video of his first time out of the house in 10 days.

Hugh Jackman announced that he had tested positive to Covid on 28 December. His Broadway production of The Music Man was halted while he recovered.

