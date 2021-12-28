Hugh Jackman Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Australian Broadway star Hugh Jackman has tested positive to Covid-19 in New York.

Jackman took to social media to tell fans he tested positive this morning. His symptoms where Cold-like with a scratchy throat and a runny nose but he says he is fine.

Jackman is starring in The Music Man on Broadway but the show in currently on hold, as are all shows in New York, due to current Covid restrictions.

Hugh Jackman starred as Wolverine in the X-Men series, a role that cost him the part of James Bond. Jackman turned down playing Bond because of his commitment to The X-Men. The role then went to Daniel Craig.

