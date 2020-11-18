Human Nature To Play Christmas Show For Brisbane - Noise11.com

Human Nature will head to Brisbane for a Christmas show on December 18. Dami Im is special guest.
The member of Human Nature received Australia Day Honours in 2019. Each of the four members now has The Medal of the Order of Australia.
Human Nature released their most recent album ‘Romance of the Jukebox’ in 2018.
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Thursday 19th November.
Friday 18th December 2020
Riverstage, BRISBANE QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au
