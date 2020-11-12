 Icehouse and James Reyne Lead By The C 2021 Announcement - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Iva Davies of Icehouse Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse and James Reyne Lead By The C 2021 Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2020

in News

Icehouse, James Reyne, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Motor Ace have been revealed as the line-up for By The C 2021 in Sydney and Melbourne.

By The C 2021 will be by the sea in Cronulla, Sydney and St Kilda, Melbourne in March 2021.

Australian Crawl, led by James Reyne and Icehouse overlapped most of the 1980s

Icehouse and Australian Crawl kicked off roughly at the same time. Australian Crawl’s first single ‘Beautiful People’ was released in August 1979. The second single ‘The Boys Light Up’ came out in May, 1980, the same month as Icehouse’s first single ‘Can’t Help Myself’ was released.

Every act on By The C has had a no one album or single. Icehouse’s biggest hit was ‘Electric Blue’ in 1987.

James Reyne hit number one Australian Crawl and ‘Reckless’ in 1983.

Since 2003’s ‘Feeler’ Pete Murray has delivered five Top 10 albums, including three number ones. His most recent ‘Camacho’ peaked at no 3 on the ARIA chart.

Baby Animals self-titled album in 1991 was a number one record. The second album ‘Shaved and Dangerous’ reached number two.

Killing Heidi had their first number one with ‘Mascara’ in 1999.

Melbourne’s Motor Ace reached no 1 with their second album ‘Shoot This’ in 2002.

BY THE C

DON LUCAS RESERVE, CRONULLA

Saturday 6th March 2021

BY THE C

CATANI GARDENS, ST KILDA

Sunday 14th March 2021

Tickets on sale on Monday 16th November at 10.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Noise11.com

