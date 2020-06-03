 Iggy Pop Goes In Fighting For Big Cats - Noise11.com
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com

Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com

Iggy Pop Goes In Fighting For Big Cats

by Music-News.com on June 4, 2020

in News

Iggy Pop has called on Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to co-sponsor the proposed Big Cat Public Safety Act to protect tigers and other big cat species from animal abuse.

Following the success of hit Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the proposed bill has gained momentum, and now has support from over half of the House of Representatives as co-sponsors.

If passed, the Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit private ownership, direct public contact, and dangerous interactions with big cats such as “cub petting”, which is a common practice at for-profit zoos and animal sanctuaries.

Iggy is among the stars who have signed a high-profile petition in favour of the bill, co-authored by Blackfish director Gabriela Cowperthwaite and officials from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and he called passing the bill a “common-sense” move.

“The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which has bipartisan support in both the house and senate, is aimed at protecting big cats from abuse and neglect by prohibiting private possession of these wild animals, and banning risky public encounters with them,” he said in a statement. “Co-sponsoring this common-sense bill will show the Senators’ commitment to the safety of Floridians and respect for exotic wildlife.”

Other celebrities backing the Big Cat Public Safety Act include Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Edie Falco, and Hilary Swank.

Tiger King follows the exploits of former zookeeper Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in jail for plotting to kill self-styled animal rights activist Carole Baskin, and other wildlife violations. The series has become one of the most-viewed shows on the streaming service.

