The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Disney+ Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com

The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Disney+ Trailer Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2024

in News

The Beatles trailer for the newly restored ‘Let It Be’ movie is now streaming.

Disney+ will screen the 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie from May 8, 2024.

The movie is the original film by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg restored by Peter Jackson, who created the recent ‘Get Back’ doco for Disney+.

The Get Back doco was missing a few songs from ‘Let It Be’ including the title track, The Long and Winding Road and ‘Two of Us’.

Peter Jackson said about the film version : “Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be”.

Songs listed in the order of appearance, written by Lennon–McCartney except as noted:

“Paul’s Piano Intro”
based on “Adagio for Strings” (Samuel Barber),and titled “Paul’s Piano Piece” on Let It Be… Naked
“Don’t Let Me Down”
“Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”
“Two of Us”
“I’ve Got a Feeling”
“Oh! Darling”
“Just Fun”
“One After 909”
“Jazz Piano Song” (McCartney/Starkey)
“Across the Universe”
“Dig a Pony”
“Suzy Parker” (Lennon/McCartney/Harrison/Starkey)
“I Me Mine” (Harrison)
“For You Blue” (Harrison)
“Bésame mucho” (Consuelo Velázquez/Sunny Skylar)
“Octopus’s Garden” (Starkey)
“You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” (Smokey Robinson)
“The Long and Winding Road”
Medley:
“Rip It Up” (Robert Blackwell/John Marascalco)
“Shake Rattle and Roll” (Jesse Stone, under his working name Charles E. Calhoun)
Medley:
“Kansas City” (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)
“Miss Ann” (Richard Penniman/Enotris Johnson)
“Lawdy Miss Clawdy” (Lloyd Price)
“Dig It”
“Let It Be”
“Get Back”

A physical edition (DVD/Blu-Ray) has so far not been announced.

