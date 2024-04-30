The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ Disney+ Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com

The Beatles trailer for the newly restored ‘Let It Be’ movie is now streaming.

Disney+ will screen the 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie from May 8, 2024.

The movie is the original film by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg restored by Peter Jackson, who created the recent ‘Get Back’ doco for Disney+.

The Get Back doco was missing a few songs from ‘Let It Be’ including the title track, The Long and Winding Road and ‘Two of Us’.

Peter Jackson said about the film version : “Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be”.

Songs listed in the order of appearance, written by Lennon–McCartney except as noted:

“Paul’s Piano Intro”

based on “Adagio for Strings” (Samuel Barber),and titled “Paul’s Piano Piece” on Let It Be… Naked

“Don’t Let Me Down”

“Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”

“Two of Us”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Oh! Darling”

“Just Fun”

“One After 909”

“Jazz Piano Song” (McCartney/Starkey)

“Across the Universe”

“Dig a Pony”

“Suzy Parker” (Lennon/McCartney/Harrison/Starkey)

“I Me Mine” (Harrison)

“For You Blue” (Harrison)

“Bésame mucho” (Consuelo Velázquez/Sunny Skylar)

“Octopus’s Garden” (Starkey)

“You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” (Smokey Robinson)

“The Long and Winding Road”

Medley:

“Rip It Up” (Robert Blackwell/John Marascalco)

“Shake Rattle and Roll” (Jesse Stone, under his working name Charles E. Calhoun)

Medley:

“Kansas City” (Jerry Leiber/Mike Stoller)

“Miss Ann” (Richard Penniman/Enotris Johnson)

“Lawdy Miss Clawdy” (Lloyd Price)

“Dig It”

“Let It Be”

“Get Back”

A physical edition (DVD/Blu-Ray) has so far not been announced.

