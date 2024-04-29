Alice Cooper Expands Breadcrumbs EP For CD - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper is releasing his 2022 Breadcrumbs EP on CD for the first time and added two tracks.
The new edition includes “Don’t Give Up”, “Cooper’s message of hope and appeal to the perseverance of his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a live version of “Go Man Go” from his electrifying set at Hellfest 2022.
Tracklist:
1. Detroit City 2020
2. Go Man Go
3. East Side Story
4. Your Mama Won’t Like Me
5. Devil With A Blue Dress On /
Chains Of Love
6. Sister Anne
7. Don’t Give Up (Bonus Track)
8. Go Man Go (Live At Hellfest 2022) (Bonus Track)
Alice wrapped up his Australian shows on the weekend headline Pandemonium.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE