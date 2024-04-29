 Alice Cooper Expands Breadcrumbs EP For CD - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper 2024 by Winston Robison

Alice Cooper 2024 by Winston Robinson

Alice Cooper Expands Breadcrumbs EP For CD

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2024

in News

Alice Cooper is releasing his 2022 Breadcrumbs EP on CD for the first time and added two tracks.

The new edition includes “Don’t Give Up”, “Cooper’s message of hope and appeal to the perseverance of his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a live version of “Go Man Go” from his electrifying set at Hellfest 2022.

Tracklist:
1. Detroit City 2020
2. Go Man Go
3. East Side Story
4. Your Mama Won’t Like Me
5. Devil With A Blue Dress On /
Chains Of Love
6. Sister Anne
7. Don’t Give Up (Bonus Track)
8. Go Man Go (Live At Hellfest 2022) (Bonus Track)

Alice wrapped up his Australian shows on the weekend headline Pandemonium.

Related Posts

Deep Purple =1
Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

11 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play First Show On Hackney Diamonds Tour In Houston

The Rolling Stones are back on the road for their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour, their first tour since 2022.

13 hours ago
Gary Clarke Jr, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Gary Clark Jr Opens First Rolling Stones Show for 2024 Tour

Gary Clark Jr was the first opening act for The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour of 2024.

14 hours ago
Little Feat Sams Place
Little Feat To Release Blues Album ‘Sam’s Place’

Little Feat’s first album since 2012 will be a blues album title ‘Sam’s Place’.

14 hours ago
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Noise11, Photo
Pink Floyd Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky’ Exhibition Opens in London

Pink Floyd's 'The Great Gig in the Sky' will be at the heart of a new immersive exhibition.

2 days ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Kick Off Love Earth Tour in San Diego

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are back on the road in the USA with the 2024 kicking off with two shows in San Diego this week.

3 days ago
David Gilmour of Pink Floyd To Release First Album In Nine Years

David Gilmour has unveiled his first album in nine years, 'Luck and Strange'.

4 days ago