Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong - Noise11.com

 Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong
Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2022

Peking Duk are just one of the acts introducing new Australian supergroup Thrillsong because hey, if Hillsong can perform to their cult then why should they?

Thrillsong gathers up Alex the Astronaut, Annie Hamilton, Art vs. Science, CC:DISCO!, Confidence Man, Dune Rats, Hatchie, Illy, Jack River, The Jungle Giants, KLP, Lime Cordiale, Montaigne, Odette, Peking Duk, Set Mo, Stace Cadet, Sycco, Thandi Phoenix and What So Not into one reverend band.

Thrillsong features a brethren of artists “all immune to all usual government regulations and Covid polices because…”. The Hillsong cult used a government loophole to perform at their cult gathering this week while music acts were banned from doing the same in New South Wales.

The flock is offering itself up to perform live at churches, sports stadiums, race tracks, casinos and private islands but absolutely no festivals, or pubs or clubs or regular music venues”.

