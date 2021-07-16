Iron Maiden Debut New Music ‘The Writing On The Wall’ - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden have a brand new song called ‘The Writing On The Wall’.

Bruce comments “I had a pretty clear idea of the concept to accompany the song and when I met Mark and Andrew, on Zoom, it quickly became clear we were all very much on the same wavelength, and this was reinforced with the addition of Nicos and his young BlinkInk team. Our weekly team Zoom meetings were then usually both highly creative and a lot of fun!

I’m very proud of the way the video turned out, it’s more like a mini-film really. I knew it was going to work out as soon as Mark brought my treatment to life with his incredible storyboards – I thought we could make something very special together. I think we did and hope our fans will agree. In fact it’s pretty much created by Maiden fans!! ”

The video concept is by former Pixar execs Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon. They had worked on on The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Brave, Monsters Inc & Finding Nemo.

Director, Nicos Livesey takes up the story: “We quickly found the expertise we wanted, and people were literally throwing themselves at me to work on a Maiden video – we had more than 60 people in 13 countries from Brazil to France, & Romania to the USA to add something to the clip and I’d say their love, passion and understanding of the band shines through every frame. They were a dream team for the producers and myself to manage.”

‘The Writing On The Wall’ was written by guitarist Adrian Smith and singer Bruce Dickinson. The song was produced by Kevin Shirley and Steve Harris.

