Iron Maiden To Play Setjutsu In Full Live - Noise11.com

Iron Maiden are planning to perform ‘Senjutsu’ in full for the “diehard fans”.

Frontman Bruce Dickinson has confirmed talks of the 2021 LP being played in its entirety live are true, and they will plot an intimate tour doing just that at a later date.

Speaking to Fozzy’s Chris Jericho on his ‘Talk Is Jericho podcast, he said: “The plan we’ve got — it’s not really a secret; I think everybody else has chatted about it — we will, I hope, we’ve talked about doing the entire album start to finish, but not this time around.

“And we all appreciate that that is something that really diehard fans will probably love and other people will go, ‘Hmmm, I’m not gonna go see that.’

“So the answer is you play smaller venues so that they sell out with just your diehard fans. ‘Cause it’s a musical thing to do — it’s a musical thing.”

Dickinson had recently hinted at the idea.

He said in November: “Every song is Maiden at the top of our game. Every song could be a live favourite. We haven’t played a Maiden album from start to finish since [2006’s] ‘A Matter Of Life And Death’, but this album is so good that it could warrant being played in its entirety. Obviously, we haven’t finished the ‘Legacy [Of The Beast]’ tour yet, but the thought of taking this album on the road is exciting to all of us.”

Meanwhile, Bruce is also planning to finish work on his new solo album after his North American spoken-word tour wraps.

Dickinson explained how he already has several demos to tinker with for his follow-up to 2006’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’, but he might need to “write a few more tunes” for his seventh studio effort once he’s done with his ‘An Evening With Bruce Dickinson’ shows in March.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



