Jack Savoretti Writes Charity Song In Isolation

In an act of solidarity and in collaboration with his Italian fans, Jack Savoretti releases his very first Italian track ‘Andra Tutto Bene’.

The title of the track translates to ‘All Will Be Fine’, the current slogan that Italians are sharing far and wide across the country worst affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Jack co-wrote the song with his Italian fans during a live Instagram writing session during the early stages of the lock down. All proceeds will be donated to one of the worst affected hospitals in Northern Italy, SanMartino di Genova.

You can donate and listen to the track here.

‘Andra Tutto Bene’ was recorded in Jack’s home studio, with the track being produced by Cam Blackwood (George Ezra, London Grammar, Florence and the Machine), strings arranged and performed by Davide Rossi (Coldplay, The Verve and Goldfrapp) and mixed by Daniel Moyler (Bjork, FKA Twigs, Sampha) all remotely. Written across two sessions, the stunning piano driven track connects people through their beautiful unedited words in these strange and unprecedented times. Speaking of the track Jack said ‘Italy’s response to this once in a generation event has led the way for the world in its display of unity and beauty in all matter of circumstances’. He continues ‘It was a true honour to write a song with so many of our Italian friends. To be invited into their lives for that moment and to hear of their individual experiences expressed through poetry and song was an incredible experience’.

