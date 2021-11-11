 Jack White Sounding A Lot Like Paul Stanley On New Song 'Taking Me Back' - Noise11.com
Jack White image by David James Swanson

Jack White Sounding A Lot Like Paul Stanley On New Song ‘Taking Me Back’

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2021

in News

Check out the new Jack White song ‘Taking Me Back’ and see if you think he is channeling Paul Stanley of Kiss on his vocals.

The video for Taking Me Back,” is directed by Jack White III and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis).

‘Taking Me Back’ launches two new Jack White albums ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.

Fear of the Dawn will be released on 8 April 2022.

Entering Heaven Alive is due 22 July 2022.

