Jackson Browne Releases New Song For Earth Day - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne’s new song ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ coincides with Earth Day and also features I the documentary ‘The Story of Plastic’.

Browne says, “plastic is a great and really useful thing, but it’s just absurd that we use it to deliver things, just to deliver water to people in packaging. That stuff will be around for hundreds of years and does not biodegrade. So this movement has got a lot of attention and a lot of support. Because it’s so obvious to people that it’s a problem. It’s no longer something that can be sort of swept under the rug.”

Listen to the song:

Downhill From Everywhere follows on from his recent single A Little Soon To Say. The release coming in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis, which he is recovering from. Jackson Browne’s new album will be out on October 9.

