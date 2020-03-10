 Jacobs Run Release ‘Number 5’ As A Single Plus Queensland Shows With The Badloves - Noise11.com
Jacobs Run Release ‘Number 5’ As A Single Plus Queensland Shows With The Badloves

by Noise11.com on March 10, 2020

in News

Melbourne indie rockers Jacobs Run make a welcome return to radio this week with their epic new single, “Number 5”.

The track features layers of guitars, infectious melodic hooks and glorious harmonies, and is another fine example of the exceptional songwriting talents of singer, songwriter Michael Jacobs.

In addition to Australia, the band’s previous singles, “Hold On A Minute”, “Use”, “Sleepwalking”, “Better Days”, “So Beautiful” and “Superman’ have also attracted generous airplay across the USA and Canada.

In October 2018 and again in March last year, the band embarked on promotional trips to the USA to support the positive attention they’re receiving there; performing industry showcase gigs in Los Angeles and New York, as well as playing a number of promotional shows in Texas, where the band are building a loyal following. The band will return to the US for a run of shows mid – late 2020.

While in America, Jacobs Run were featured in the US trade publication, Radioinfo Talkers/Radioinfo Music Editor, Duane Doobie Jr. wrote, “Jacobs Run’s music blends layers of guitar and orchestration with organic classical melodies creating a powerful sound that highlights their Brit Pop influences while showcasing the Australian indie/alt-rock scene.

To coincide with the release of their new single, “Number 5”, the band will play three shows in QLD with their good mates The Badloves.

Jacobs Run and The Badloves dates

Wednesday 18th March – The Lounge (Nundah),
Thursday 19th March – Wallaby Hotel (Gold Coast)
Saturday 21st March – Kings Tavern (Sunshine Coast)

Jacobs run are; Michael Jacobs (guitar/vocals), Fabian Bucci (drums) and Peter Curigliano (bass)
https://www.facebook.com/jacobsruntheband/
https://jacobsrun.com.au/home

Noise11.com

