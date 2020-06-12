James Reyne Debuts Toon Town Lullaby Video Filmed Inside The Palais

James Reyne’s video for ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ was shot inside Melbourne’s historic Palais Theatre.

The video was directed by Josh Owen. Josh says of the video, “James was looking for a really iconic location. The Palais was the first venue that sprang to mind because it’s so aesthetically pleasing, also we loved the juxtaposition of filming a video with just James on guitar sitting on a huge empty stage, in a massive empty venue – exactly the opposite of what you’d expect to see at The Palais and a sign of these unusual times we find ourselves in.”

‘Toon Town Lullaby’ is the title track from James album due 10 July.

