James Reyne Has One Powerhouse of a Red Hot Summer Setlist

James Reyne presented an all-new powerhouse of a setlist for his first Red Hot Summer show for 2020.
Red Hot Summer premiered in Bendigo, Victoria on 4 January. Reyne only six weeks earlier had performed for Duane McDonald’s “other child” One Electric Day. For Red Hot Summer, the setlist was fed steroids.
Reyne’s One Electric Day took a warm-up to get going after James’ decided to open with the lesser known moderately paced ‘I Can’t Help Myself’. Red Hot Summer cranked with ‘The Boys Light Up’ and the momentum never waned.
James Reyne fed Bendigo an 11 song set of 11 hits in a row. It was all killer, no filler. A double dose of his iconic 1980 Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was bookended with a triple play of the equally iconic Crawl ’81 release ‘Sirocco’.
James Reyne is one of those rare Australian icons where you lose track of the number of hits. Australian Crawl had a short innings. They were just four albums in five years with all the hits on the first three.
His solo career spans 35 years and the three solo songs for Red Hot Summer, ‘Slave’, ‘Hammerhead’ and ‘Motors Too Fast’ were all Top 10 hits in their day.
The magic of Red Hot Summer is the number of Australian Rock Classics you are fed over a seven hour period. James Reyne gave Bendigo a sample of Oz Rock Classics.
Consider he was sandwiched between The Angels and Hunters & Collectors. That was four hours of Australian rock just at the end of the day. We had already passed the dozen hits mark with Boom Crash Opera, Killing Heidi and Baby Animals. The rest was just history.
James Reyne Red Hot Summer setlist, 4 January 2020
The Boys Light Up (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)
Beautiful People (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)
Daughters of the Northern Coast (from Australian Crawl, Sons of Beaches 1982)
Slave (from Electric Digger Dandy, 1991)
Hammerhead (from James Reyne, 1987)
Downhearted (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)
Reckless (from Australian Crawl, Phalanx EP, 1983)
Motors Too Fast (from James Reyne, 1987)
Oh No Not You Again (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)
Things Don’t Seem (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)
Errol (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)
Red Hot Summer 2020 dates
Saturday 11th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Mannum Visitor Information Centre 1300 626 686
Sunday 12th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au
Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528
Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262
Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450
Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
