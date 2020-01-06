James Reyne Has One Powerhouse of a Red Hot Summer Setlist

James Reyne presented an all-new powerhouse of a setlist for his first Red Hot Summer show for 2020.

Red Hot Summer premiered in Bendigo, Victoria on 4 January. Reyne only six weeks earlier had performed for Duane McDonald’s “other child” One Electric Day. For Red Hot Summer, the setlist was fed steroids.

Reyne’s One Electric Day took a warm-up to get going after James’ decided to open with the lesser known moderately paced ‘I Can’t Help Myself’. Red Hot Summer cranked with ‘The Boys Light Up’ and the momentum never waned.

James Reyne fed Bendigo an 11 song set of 11 hits in a row. It was all killer, no filler. A double dose of his iconic 1980 Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was bookended with a triple play of the equally iconic Crawl ’81 release ‘Sirocco’.

James Reyne is one of those rare Australian icons where you lose track of the number of hits. Australian Crawl had a short innings. They were just four albums in five years with all the hits on the first three.

His solo career spans 35 years and the three solo songs for Red Hot Summer, ‘Slave’, ‘Hammerhead’ and ‘Motors Too Fast’ were all Top 10 hits in their day.

The magic of Red Hot Summer is the number of Australian Rock Classics you are fed over a seven hour period. James Reyne gave Bendigo a sample of Oz Rock Classics.

Consider he was sandwiched between The Angels and Hunters & Collectors. That was four hours of Australian rock just at the end of the day. We had already passed the dozen hits mark with Boom Crash Opera, Killing Heidi and Baby Animals. The rest was just history.

James Reyne Red Hot Summer setlist, 4 January 2020

The Boys Light Up (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Beautiful People (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Daughters of the Northern Coast (from Australian Crawl, Sons of Beaches 1982)

Slave (from Electric Digger Dandy, 1991)

Hammerhead (from James Reyne, 1987)

Downhearted (from Australian Crawl, The Boys Light Up, 1980)

Reckless (from Australian Crawl, Phalanx EP, 1983)

Motors Too Fast (from James Reyne, 1987)

Oh No Not You Again (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)

Things Don’t Seem (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)

Errol (from Australian Crawl, Sirocco, 1981)

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 11th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Mannum Visitor Information Centre 1300 626 686

Sunday 12th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020

Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020

Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Comments

comments