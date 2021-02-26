James Reyne Reactivates The Boys Light Up 41 Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne will get his The Boys Light Up tour back on the road with 41st anniversary shows to make up with the 2020 shut down (to coin a Reyne songtitle).
The first Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was released in April 1980. Ironically the 40th anniversary of the second album ‘Sirocco’ comes close to these dates. ‘Sirroco’ was released on 20 July 1981.
That album featured the hits:
Beautiful People (1979, no 22)
The Boys Light Up (1980, no 22)
Downhearted (1980, no 12)
‘The Boys Light Up’ reached no 4 in Australia and sold over 250,000 albums.
James wrote, “Boys Light Up turned forty just last year
Boy, that’s the year that wasn’t
We had a tour all planned and booked
That became the tour that couldn’t
But we’ve dusted off the covid blues
Crawled from pandemic pit
‘Cause we’re rarin’ all to go
And we’re champing at the bit
So, we’re coming to your town
For the song’s NEW Come-Of-Age
Bring all your bells and whistles
‘Cause we’ll be BLISTERING the stage
There’ll be thrills and skills and spills
As we bring the ROCKING fun
Come one, come all LIGHT UP
‘Cause these BOYS now turn FORTY-ONE!”
James Reyne Dates
Fri April 9 Mansfield Tavern, Mansfield
Sat April 10 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Sat April 17 Nightquarter, Birtinya
Sun April 18 Miami Marketta, Miami
Fri April 23 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong
Sat April 24 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong
Fri May 7 Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Sat May 15 The Gov, Adelaide
Sun May 16 The Gov, Adelaide
Fri May 28 Astor Theatre, Perth
Sat May 29 Astor Theatre, Perth
Sat June 5 Toronto Hotel, Toronto
Sun June 6 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Fri June 11 The Tivoli, Brisbane
Sat June 12 The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets on sale now – see www.jamesreyne.com.au
