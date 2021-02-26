James Reyne Reactivates The Boys Light Up 41 Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne will get his The Boys Light Up tour back on the road with 41st anniversary shows to make up with the 2020 shut down (to coin a Reyne songtitle).

The first Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ was released in April 1980. Ironically the 40th anniversary of the second album ‘Sirocco’ comes close to these dates. ‘Sirroco’ was released on 20 July 1981.

That album featured the hits:

Beautiful People (1979, no 22)

The Boys Light Up (1980, no 22)

Downhearted (1980, no 12)

‘The Boys Light Up’ reached no 4 in Australia and sold over 250,000 albums.

James wrote, “Boys Light Up turned forty just last year

Boy, that’s the year that wasn’t

We had a tour all planned and booked

That became the tour that couldn’t

But we’ve dusted off the covid blues

Crawled from pandemic pit

‘Cause we’re rarin’ all to go

And we’re champing at the bit

So, we’re coming to your town

For the song’s NEW Come-Of-Age

Bring all your bells and whistles

‘Cause we’ll be BLISTERING the stage

There’ll be thrills and skills and spills

As we bring the ROCKING fun

Come one, come all LIGHT UP

‘Cause these BOYS now turn FORTY-ONE!”

James Reyne Dates

Fri April 9 Mansfield Tavern, Mansfield

Sat April 10 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Sat April 17 Nightquarter, Birtinya

Sun April 18 Miami Marketta, Miami

Fri April 23 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong

Sat April 24 Anitas Theatre, Wollongong

Fri May 7 Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sat May 15 The Gov, Adelaide

Sun May 16 The Gov, Adelaide

Fri May 28 Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat May 29 Astor Theatre, Perth

Sat June 5 Toronto Hotel, Toronto

Sun June 6 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Fri June 11 The Tivoli, Brisbane

Sat June 12 The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now – see www.jamesreyne.com.au

