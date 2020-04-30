 James Reyne To Perform Virtually For Coopers Live Loud & Local - Noise11.com
James Reyne To Perform Virtually For Coopers Live Loud & Local

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2020

in News

James Reyne will perform a rare (these days) live show for Coopers Live Loud & Local on May 2.

James, who has just released the title track from his upcoming ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ album, from Leonard’s House of Love in Melbourne.

Melbourne fans will also be able to order from the Leonard’s House of Love menu and have the meals delivered to their home.

Leonard’s House of Love will be pouring fresh Coopers longnecks (750ml) straight from the tap, available for takeaway and deliveryto those in Melbourne. Every Coopers longneck purchase will include a Coopers branded pot glass to take home for the ultimate pub experience at home. A $2 discount is available on refill if the bottle is returned.

Coopers Lager Longneck is available for $10, Coopers Pale Ale Longneck for $12 and Coopers Sparkling Ale Longneck for $12.

A concise menu from Leonard’s including its delicious fried chicken and classic burgers will also be on offer for takeaway and delivery*via www.order.hungryhungry.com/leonardshouseoflove/menu.

The gigs will be interactive with prizes to be won each night. Coopers will give away jugs of beer and meals at the pubs, helping drive footfall back to venues when doors reopen, as well as spot prizes of delivery options. There will also be product and merchandise giveaways, helping punters transform their homes into their very own mini pub.

Saturday 2nd May
Live MusicTime: 8.00pm AEST/7.30pm ACST/6.00pm AWST
Hosts:Joel Creasey & Myf Warhurst
Music:James Reyne

James Reyne ‘Toon Town Lullaby‘ album will be released on July 10.

