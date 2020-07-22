 Jane Barnes Thanks Jimmy Barnes Fans For The Well-Wishes - Noise11.com
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.

Jimmy Barnes at One Electric Day Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jane Barnes Thanks Jimmy Barnes Fans For The Well-Wishes

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2020

in News

Jane Barnes has thanked fans of Jimmy Barnes for this best-wishes after Jimmy was suddenly taken to hospital this week.

Jimmy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on Monday night after experiencing a stomach pain. He tweeted on Tuesday, “I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me. This song (see next post) is for them and my best friend.”

Jimmy also psted a video on Facebook at assure fans that his hospital visit was not Covid-related. “I had an unexpected visit to St Vincent’s Emergency last night… I was a bit crook non COVID-related,” he said.

I spent last night in ER at St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me….

Posted by Jimmy Barnes – Official on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

