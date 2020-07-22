Jane Barnes Thanks Jimmy Barnes Fans For The Well-Wishes

Jane Barnes has thanked fans of Jimmy Barnes for this best-wishes after Jimmy was suddenly taken to hospital this week.

Jimmy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on Monday night after experiencing a stomach pain. He tweeted on Tuesday, “I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me. This song (see next post) is for them and my best friend.”

Jimmy also psted a video on Facebook at assure fans that his hospital visit was not Covid-related. “I had an unexpected visit to St Vincent’s Emergency last night… I was a bit crook non COVID-related,” he said.

The Scottish patient is recovering well, thanks for checking in twitter family, we’re feeling all the Love. Here’s a song from us to Thank You. Don’t Give Up 🙏🏻❤️😊 https://t.co/wSrNMTY5gr — 💧Jane Barnes (@jane13barnes) July 22, 2020

In total appreciation of our nurses and doctors. Amazing humans you all are. A reminder too that Covid isn’t the only condition one needs to go to hospital. Thanks for those heated blankets 🙏🏻❤️😊#ER https://t.co/d1UVPoy3qe — 💧Jane Barnes (@jane13barnes) July 21, 2020

I spent last night in ER at St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney, and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me…. Posted by Jimmy Barnes – Official on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

