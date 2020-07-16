Jane Gazzo Returns To The ABC for The Sound

Jane Gazzo, the host of Recovery on ABC Mornings “all those years ago” will return to the ABC this Sunday for the new show The Sound.

Jane is one of Australia’s most respected music authorities. She started at Melbourne’s 3RRR-FM with her Sunday show Calamity when she was a teenager. Jane then joined Triple J as host of Super Request before transitioning to television for Recovery alongside the equally youthful Dylan Lewis and Leigh Whannell. Whannell went on to create the ‘Saw’ horror franchise and recently directed ‘The Invisible Man’.

Jane has worked in England on XFM, produced Russell Brand’s radio show, joined Capital FM and once worked for Courtney Love before returning to Australia and fronting Channel V.

Jane will co-host The Sound with Double J’s Zan Rowe.

PREMIERING SUNDAY 19 JULY, 5.30PM ON ABC

ENCORE SATURDAY 25 JULY, 12.30PM ON ABC

Featuring

NICK CAVE

DMA’S

MARK SEYMOUR & THE UNDERTOW

KATE CEBERANO, STEVE KILBEY & SEAN SENNETT

LIME CORDIALE

ESKIMO JOE

BENEE

JEROME FARAH

+ more

Hosted by

JANE GAZZO and special guest BRYAN BROWN

+ music news with ZAN ROWE

#TheSoundAU

