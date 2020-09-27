 Janelle Monae Is Enjoying Her Downtime - Noise11.com
Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Is Enjoying Her Downtime

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2020

in News

Janelle Monae thinks developing her music away from the spotlight allowed her to ‘find’ herself.

Janelle spent years working on material as an independent artist, and she ultimately believes that it’s proven to be helpful for her career.

She shared: “I had time to say no to things that didn’t work for me.

“I had time to find myself, to prepare myself for some of the obstacles that would come my way, and to understand that my story’s not supposed to be everybody’s story.”

Despite her success, Janelle still feels more comfortable at home than at glitzy showbiz parties.

She explained: “I’m way more comfortable being curled up in a room reading a bell hooks or an Ibram X Kendi book, or watching ‘Edward Scissorhands’, than socialising at a party.”

Janelle grew up in Kansas City and has likened her own journey to stardom to the story of Dorothy Gale from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of OZ’.

She told the Guardian newspaper: “There are some commonalities there: I’m wide-eyed, I love believing in wonder and magic.

“As a kid, I would always throw myself into the arts – into music, painting, writing, choir, theatre. I would go around entering monologue competitions, or trying to be a young playwright. I loved world-building.

“When you grow up in a small town like that, television and the arts really help you assuage the boredom, and then moving to New York was like going to this yellow brick road.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke Lands Posthumous UK No 1

The posthumous debut album by US rapper Pop Smoke makes a last-minute grab for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.

10 hours ago
Michael Kiwanuka at Noise11, Photo
Michael Kiwanuka Wins Mercury Prize

Michael Kiwanuka has been announced as the winner of the prestigious annual music accolade the Mercury Prize for his third album, ‘Kiwanuka’, which was released to critical acclaim in November 2019.

4 days ago
Briggs with A.B.Original at The 12th AMP held in Melbourne at the Toff in Town on Thursday 9 March 2017. Photo Ros OGorman
Briggs Painting Makes Finals for Archibald Prize

A painting by Sydney visual artist Scott Marsh of rapper/entertainer Briggs has made the finals for the 2020 Archibald Prize.

September 17, 2020
Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight
Businessman By Day, Musician By Night Zach Bair Channels Song Into Suicide Awareness

Musician and businessman Zach Bair is donating proceeds from his new music to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

September 17, 2020
Lil Nas X C Is For Country
Lil Nas X Is Working On A Kids Book

Lil Nas X has penned the tome named 'C Is for Country', which will be published by Random House Kids on January 5, 2021.

September 17, 2020
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum thought they had found common ground with the blues singer after they held a private conference on Zoom with her after they allegedly unknowingly switched their name to her moniker from Lady Antebellum in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in June, as the word Antebellum has associations to slavery in the US.

September 17, 2020
Delta Spirit by Alex Kweskin
Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years

Delta Spirit have released ‘What Is There’, their first album in six years. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas.

September 11, 2020