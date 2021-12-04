 Janelle Monae To Release Book Based On Album - Noise11.com
Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae To Release Book Based On Album

by Music-News.com on December 5, 2021

in News

Janelle Monae is releasing a book based on her ‘Dirty Computer’ songs.

Janelle has been working on ‘The Memory Librarian’, a short story collection which takes its inspiration from her 2018 album and it is set for release next year.

She wrote on Instagram: “Who holds your memories?

“THE MEMORY LIBRARIAN and Other Stories of Dirty Computer. APRIL 2022. Pre-Order now avail.

“Damn, I can’t believe I’m typing that. Sci-fi and Afro-Futurism have always been vehicles I use to drive my art & storytelling (no matter the medium) so it’s a dream to be publishing my first short story collection in these genres! Thank you to everyone at @harpervoyagerus for the support and opportunity.

“It’s been a complete honor to swim in creative waters with other dirty computers in our community. I’m so so thankful for these incredible writers for helping bring these stories to light:

“Alaya Dawn Johnson @alayadj (“The Memory Librarian”), Eve L. Ewing @eve.ewing (“Timebox”), Yohanca Delgado @yodelnyc (“Save Changes”), Sheree Renée Thomas @shereereneethomas (“Timebox Altar(ed)”), and Danny Lore @weredawgz (“Nevermind”).

“Cover by @alexistsegba

“i humbly thank you for taking a byte with me as we dig deeper into the world and stories of Dirty Computer.

“Pre-order now — link in bio. Jane 57821 (sic).”

Monáe wrote the book with collaborators Yohanca Delgado, Eve L. Ewing, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Danny Lore and Sheree Renée Thomas.

According to publishers Harper Collins, ‘The Memory Librarian’ “brings to the written page the Afrofuturistic world of [Monáe’s] critically acclaimed album, exploring how different threads of liberation – queerness, race, gender plurality, and love – become tangled with future possibilities of memory and time in such a totalitarian landscape … and what the costs might be when trying to unravel and weave them into freedoms”.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele 30
UK Charts: No Surprise, Adele is Still No 1

Adele secures the Official Chart Double for a second week in a row.

15 hours ago
Adele 30
Australian Charts: Adele ’30’ Is No 1

Six years to the date since her last No.1 entry, this week Adele takes her fourth studio album "30" straight in at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

4 days ago
Adele 30
Adele To Play Las Vegas Residency

Adele is heading to Las Vegas. Adele, who released her fourth studio album 30 earlier this month, announced on Tuesday that she will soon be staging a series of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

4 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Honoured As National Hero In Barbados

Rihanna Has Been Declared A National Hero By Officials In Her Home Country Of Barbados.

4 days ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ’30’ Is Number One

Adele has made a record-breaking debut atop the Official UK Albums Chart with her new record, ‘30’.

November 28, 2021
Hayley Mary
Hayley Williams Teases A Paramore Reunion

Hayley Williams has teased Paramore's return next year.

November 28, 2021
O'Shea
O’Shea To Represent Australia At World Expo

Husband and wife duo O’Shea, Mark and Jay O’Shea, are heading to Dubai to represent Australia at World Expo.

November 24, 2021