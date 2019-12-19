Jarvis Cocker C**ts Are Still Running The World On Track To Be UK’s No 1 Christmas Song

The attempt to make Jarvis Cocker’s ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the number one song in the UK looks like it may just pay off.

A new Facebook group called ‘Fancy Getting “C**ts Are Still Running The World” to UK Xmas No. 1?’ quickly attracted over 12,000 followers.

At the site it says “In light of so much recent election horror, let’s do this, eh? Bit of fun to focus on for the next week. Let’s all make ‘C**ts Are Still Running The World’ the UK Xmas #1!”

After the campaign started there was criticism levelled at the site over where the proceeds would go. They had no say on royalties, they were going to Cocker but he had nothing to do with the campaign.

An update from the page now says “Jarvis has just let us know that proceeds from any sales of the track this week will benefit the charity, shelter. Thank you, Jarvis!”

‘Running The World’ was the hidden track on the debut solo album for former Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker. The song was found 30 minutes in from the last track ‘Quantum Theory’ on the CD and released as a bonus 7” on the vinyl.

The song was heard in the closing credits of the 2006 movie ‘Children of Men’, starring Clive Owen, Julianne Moore and Michael Caine.

‘C**nts Are Still Running The World’ is also impacting in Australia. The song is at #47 on today’s iTunes chart.

