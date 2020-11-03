Jason DeRulo On Lockdown - Noise11.com

Jason DeRulo admitted he only spent 60 days at home last year because he was working and the Covid-19 pandemic has made him re-evaluate how he works.

He told new! magazine: “It’s been a lot of fun honestly. I can’t see myself going on the road again as intensely as I used to. Of course, I want to get back out there and tour but I used to do so much so I’ll really keep an eye on my time at home too.”

Although he has been hugely successful, Jason warned that a career in music is not easy.

When asked what advice he would give to someone wanting to break into the industry, he said: “Don’t do it. Nah, you’ve gotta put your heart and soul into it. It’s like anything else, there are a lot of people chasing that top spot, so your work ethic has got to be the difference. You have to want it more than anybody else. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep your craft and hopefully, if you choose something you love, it’s not hard to do it all the time.”

