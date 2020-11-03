 Jason DeRulo On Lockdown - Noise11.com
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jason DeRulo On Lockdown

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2020

in News

Jason DeRulo admitted he only spent 60 days at home last year because he was working and the Covid-19 pandemic has made him re-evaluate how he works.

He told new! magazine: “It’s been a lot of fun honestly. I can’t see myself going on the road again as intensely as I used to. Of course, I want to get back out there and tour but I used to do so much so I’ll really keep an eye on my time at home too.”

Although he has been hugely successful, Jason warned that a career in music is not easy.

When asked what advice he would give to someone wanting to break into the industry, he said: “Don’t do it. Nah, you’ve gotta put your heart and soul into it. It’s like anything else, there are a lot of people chasing that top spot, so your work ethic has got to be the difference. You have to want it more than anybody else. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep your craft and hopefully, if you choose something you love, it’s not hard to do it all the time.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

shaggy
Shaggy To Release Christmas Album

Shaggy has recruited the likes of Joss Stone, Beenie Man and Ne-Yo for 'Christmas In The Islands', which is set for release on November 20, and aims to "transport listeners" to Christmas in the Caribbean.

2 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Grants Politician To Her Catalogue

Taylor Swift has given U.S. politician Eric Swalwell permission to use her music in a new ad aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

1 day ago
Halsey
Halsey Wins Restraining Order Against Fan

Halsey has been granted an emergency restraining order against an obsessed fan.

2 days ago
Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Kasabian Dump Tom Meighan

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

4 days ago
The Soul Movers Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook - photo credit Kim Madgwick Photography
The Soul Movers Are Working With Former Sherbet Members

The Soul Movers’ Lizzie Mack and Murray Cook have been working on new music with Garth Porter and Tony Mitchell, formerly of Sherbet.

5 days ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Kelly Jones Re-Records Stereophonics Hits

Kelly Jones has reimagined Stereophonics hits for his new solo album, 'Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’.

5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Record Album For War Child

Arctic Monkeys will put out 'Live at The Royal Albert Hall' on December 4, which was filmed at their 2018 gig at the iconic music venue in London as part of their ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour.

5 days ago